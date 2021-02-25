CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Hardnett leads Buffalo past…

Hardnett leads Buffalo past Central Michigan 85-73

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — LaQuill Hardnett had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Buffalo beat Central Michigan 85-73 on Thursday.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points for Buffalo (11-7, 9-5 Mid-American Conference). Jayvon Graves added 15 points and Ronaldo Segu had 14 points and 11 assists.

Caleb Huffman had 24 points for the Chippewas (6-14, 2-11), who have now lost seven games in a row. Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points and Matt Beachler had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

JAIC planning broad-reaching projects for 2021 focused on business and logistics

White House names OPM’s Martorana as new Federal CIO

GSA kicks off two-year effort to innovate service contracting beyond OASIS

Defense Intelligence Agency emphasizing customer centricity in 5-year strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up