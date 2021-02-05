CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | US approaches 500,000 deaths | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Griffin scores 23 to lead Texas-Arlington over ULM 63-56

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:25 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin had 23 points as Texas-Arlington beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-56 on Friday night.

Shahada Wells had 17 points and seven assists for Texas-Arlington (10-9, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Patrick Mwamba added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Josh Nicholas had 15 points for the Warhawks (4-14, 2-9), who have now lost nine straight games. Russell Harrison added 11 points. Marco Morency had seven assists.

Koreem Ozier, the Warhawks’ second-leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was held to five points. He shot 17% from behind the arc (1 of 6).

The Mavericks remain undefeated in three games against the Warhawks this season. Most recently, Texas-Arlington defeated ULM 75-74 on Jan. 9.

