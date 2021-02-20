CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Gilyard, Francis lift Richmond…

Gilyard, Francis lift Richmond past Duquesne 79-72

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 17 points apiece as Richmond topped Duquesne 79-72 on Saturday.

Tyler Burton added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders (12-5, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nathan Cayo had 13 points.

Richmond scored the last seven points of the game after Michael Hughes tied the game with a layup with just under a minute to play. Gilyard and Francis both hit a pair of free throws before Gilyard knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Hughes scored a season-high 20 points plus nine rebounds and three assists for the Dukes (7-7, 6-6). Chad Baker added 12 points. Marcus Weathers had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up