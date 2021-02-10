CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs Youngstown St.

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 5:30 PM

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-11, 5-11) vs. Youngstown State (11-10, 6-10)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks to extend Purdue Fort Wayne’s conference losing streak to seven games. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 81-74 on Jan. 16. Youngstown State is coming off a 60-50 home win over Rochester (MI) on Monday.

.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 40.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Penguins are 5-10 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

CAREFUL PENGUINS: The diligent Youngstown State offense has turned the ball over on just 16 percent of its possessions, the 28th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25.4 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

