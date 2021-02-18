Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (15-6, 15-3) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (6-13, 5-13) Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State (15-6, 15-3) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (6-13, 5-13)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks to extend Purdue Fort Wayne’s conference losing streak to nine games. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 81-74 on Jan. 16. Cleveland State won 71-64 at home against Detroit in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.3 points. For the Vikings, Torrey Patton has averaged 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while D’Moi Hodge has put up 10.6 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Godfrey has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. Godfrey has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its previous three games while Cleveland State has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 69.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

