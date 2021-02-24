CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Filmore leads NC A&T over NC Central 79-63

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 7:48 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Webster Filmore recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T to a 79-63 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Tyrone Lyons and Kwe Parker added 15 points apiece for North Carolina A&T (10-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Langley had 11 points and nine assists.

Deven Palmer had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-6, 2-3). C.J. Keyser added 11 points. Jordan Perkins had nine rebounds and seven assists.

