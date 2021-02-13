CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Eaton scores 23 to lift Arkansas St. over UALR 67-65

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 8:52 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had 23 points as Arkansas State narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 67-65 on Saturday.

Christian Willis had 12 points for Arkansas State (10-9, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Antwon Jackson added seven rebounds.

Nikola Maric had 16 points for the Trojans (10-11, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. CJ White added 15 points. Marko Lukic had 14 points.

The Red Wolves improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Arkansas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 73-62 on Friday.

