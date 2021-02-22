CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Drake’s Roman Penn out rest of season with left foot injury

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 5:38 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake point guard Roman Penn will miss the rest of the season with an injury to his left foot.

Penn was hurt in the second half of a win over Evansville on Sunday. The team’s medical staff said Monday he would require surgery.

Penn had started all 24 games for the Bulldogs (22-2) and was averaging 11.2 points and a Missouri Valley Conference-best 5.5 assists.

