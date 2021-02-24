Detroit faces Robert Morris in Horizon tourney

No. 12 seed Robert Morris (4-14, 3-12) vs. No. 5 seed Detroit (11-9, 10-6) Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Calihan…

No. 12 seed Robert Morris (4-14, 3-12) vs. No. 5 seed Detroit (11-9, 10-6)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Calihan Hall, Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris is set to square off against Detroit in the first round of the Horizon tournament. In the regular season, Detroit won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 20, when the Titans shot 50.9 percent from the field while limiting Robert Morris’s shooters to just 45.3 percent en route to the 80-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Antoine Davis has averaged 23.3 points and 4.8 assists to lead the charge for the Titans. Bul Kuol has complemented Davis and is maintaining an average of 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Colonials have been led by Jon Williams, who is averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Robert Morris has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 65.4 points and allowing 78.6 points during those contests. Detroit has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 64.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Detroit has 40 assists on 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Robert Morris has assists on 55 of 82 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 76.6 points per game. The Titans have averaged 80.2 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.