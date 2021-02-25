Denver looks to end streak vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (3-19, 1-11) vs. Denver (2-17, 1-11) Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks…

Nebraska Omaha (3-19, 1-11) vs. Denver (2-17, 1-11)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks to extend Denver’s conference losing streak to five games. Denver’s last Summit League win came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 85-81 on Feb. 6. Nebraska Omaha fell 81-69 at home to North Dakota in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The electric Jase Townsend has put up 19.1 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Sam Hines Jr. is also a big contributor, producing 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Mavericks have been led by Matt Pile, who is averaging 10.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 81.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 61.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JASE: Townsend has connected on 32 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-16 when it allows at least 70 points and 3-3 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 62.1 points, while allowing 78.4 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Denver has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Summit League teams.

