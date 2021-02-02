Davis, SMU visit Tulsa

SMU (9-4, 5-4) vs. Tulsa (9-6, 6-4) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

SMU (9-4, 5-4) vs. Tulsa (9-6, 6-4)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kendric Davis and SMU will take on Brandon Rachal and Tulsa. The junior Davis has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games. Rachal, a senior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa’s Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has had his hand in 47 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Tulsa is 0-6 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 9-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 when they score at least 70 points and 4-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Mustangs are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 4-4 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated first among AAC teams with an average of 75.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.