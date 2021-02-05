CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Cuffee carries Liberty past Lancaster Bible College 90-49

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 8:54 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Cuffee scored 19 points and Blake Preston had 17 points and nine rebounds as Liberty rolled past Lancaster Bible College 90-49 on Friday night.

Cuffee was 7 of 10 from the field as the Flames (15-5) shot 53.8%.

Jordan Shewbridge had 14 points for the Chargers.

