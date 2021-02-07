CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Coburn, Kante carry Hofstra past Drexel 79-74

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 4:35 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn had 17 points as Hofstra narrowly defeated Drexel 79-74 on Sunday.

Isaac Kante added 16 points for the Pride, while Kvonn Cramer chipped in 15. Kante also had 16 rebounds.

Caleb Burgess had 11 points and eight assists for Hofstra (12-7, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Jalen Ray, whose 19 points per game coming into the matchup led the Pride, was held to only 5 points on 1-of-11 shooting one day after scoring a career-high 30 and matching the school record of eight 3-pointers.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 18 points for the Dragons (8-7, 3-5). Xavier Bell added 16 points. James Butler had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Drexel defeated Hofstra 73-71 on Saturday.

