CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Castro scores 21 to…

Castro scores 21 to lift Houston Baptist over Lamar 80-75

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Pedro Castro had a career-high 21 points as Houston Baptist edged past Lamar 80-75 on Saturday.

Myles Pierre had 16 points for Houston Baptist (4-13, 3-6 Southland Conference). Hunter Janacek added 14 points and seven rebounds. Zach Iyeyemi had 13 points.

Anderson Kopp had 17 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (4-15, 3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kasen Harrison added 14 points. Davion Buster had 13 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Lamar defeated Houston Baptist 71-65 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up