Carter lifts Murray State past SE Missouri 80-60

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 8:48 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Chico Carter Jr. had 22 points as Murray State rolled past Southeast Missouri 80-60 on Friday.

KJ Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (10-9, 7-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Tevin Brown added 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jordan Love had 11 points for the Redhawks (7-13, 5-9). Nolan Taylor added 10 points. Chris Harris, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Redhawks, scored two points.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season. Murray State defeated Southeast Missouri 77-60 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

