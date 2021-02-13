CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Carius scores 21 to carry W. Illinois over Denver 82-75

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:53 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius socred 21 points and Cameron Burrell posted a double-double and Western Illinois downed Denver 82-75 on Saturday night.

Burrell finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Western Illinois (7-12, 5-7 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. Ramean Hinton and Adam Anhold each scored 10.

Kobey Lam scored 17 points for the Pioneers (2-15, 1-9), Jase Townsend added 15 and Eric Moenkhaus 12.

