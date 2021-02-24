Campbell looks to extend streak vs High Point

High Point (8-14, 6-11) vs. Campbell (15-9, 11-6) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

High Point (8-14, 6-11) vs. Campbell (15-9, 11-6)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its eighth straight conference win against High Point. Campbell’s last Big South loss came against the Radford Highlanders 67-61 on Jan. 20. High Point has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Lydell Elmore and Ahmil Flowers have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 83 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 28 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: High Point is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Campbell has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 67.6 points while giving up 58.6.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 21.2 free throws per game, but that total has slipped to 13.3 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.