Caldwell scores 13 to carry Army over Holy Cross 69-65

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 7:02 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Caldwell had 13 points as Army held on to beat Holy Cross 69-65 on Saturday.

Lonnie Grayson had 12 points and six rebounds for Army (10-6, 6-5 Patriot League). Alex King added 11 points. Jalen Rucker had 10 points.

Army dominated the first half and led 41-24 at the break. Holy Cross mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 41 but coming up just short. The Crusaders’ 24 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Austin Butler had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-11, 3-11). Matt Faw added 19 points. Gerrale Gates had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Black Knights improve to 2-1 against the Crusaders on the season. In the most recent matchup, Holy Cross defeated Army 70-61 on Jan. 10.

