C. Michigan looks for home win vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7) vs. Central Michigan (6-11, 2-8) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7) vs. Central Michigan (6-11, 2-8)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its fifth straight win over Western Michigan at McGuirk Arena. The last victory for the Broncos at Central Michigan was a 91-82 win on March 4, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Travon Broadway Jr. has averaged 17.2 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Chippewas. Meikkel Murray is also a primary contributor, accounting for 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Greg Lee, who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Broncos have scored 64.9 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 60.8 per game they recorded over four non-conference games.LIKEABLE LEE: Lee has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-8 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Michigan is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Chippewas are 1-11 when opponents score more than 73 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has attempted the 16th-most free throws in the nation at 23.8 per game. Western Michigan has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.6 foul shots per game (ranked 286th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.