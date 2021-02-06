CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Butler beats DePaul 68-58

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 2:40 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris scored 22 points apiece as Butler beat DePaul 68-58 on Saturday.

The 22 points were a season high for Nze.

Bo Hodges had 7 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Butler (6-10, 5-8 Big East Conference).

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a season-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-8, 1-8).

Butler defeated DePaul 67-53 on Jan. 19.

