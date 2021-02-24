Buffalo looks to extend streak vs C. Michigan

Central Michigan (6-13, 2-10) vs. Buffalo (10-7, 8-5) Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Central Michigan (6-13, 2-10) vs. Buffalo (10-7, 8-5)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Michigan. In its last 10 wins against the Chippewas, Buffalo has won by an average of 10 points. Central Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 75-74 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams has averaged 18 points and 7.6 rebounds while Josh Mballa has put up 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds. For the Chippewas, Meikkel Murray has averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds while Caleb Huffman has put up 11.6 points.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 31.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Central Michigan is 0-10 when its offense scores 73 points or fewer. Buffalo is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 74 or fewer points. The Bulls have allowed 66 points per game over their last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 82.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 11th among Division 1 teams. The Central Michigan defense has allowed 78.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 301st).

