CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Brown scores 25 to…

Brown scores 25 to lift Murray St. past UT Martin 84-55

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored a season-high 25 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Murray State smashed UT Martin 84-55 on Saturday night.

Chico Carter Jr. scored 17 points for Murray State (11-9, 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference), KJ Williams scored 15 with 16 boards and Demond Robinson scored 10.

Cameron Holden had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-13, 5-11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up