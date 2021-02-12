CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Rice 77-71

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 11:54 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Charles Bassey had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 77-71 on Friday night. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson added 17 points each for the Hilltoppers.

Luke Frampton had six assists for Western Kentucky (14-4, 7-2 Conference USA), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Western Kentucky scored 50 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Travis Evee had 19 points for the Owls (12-9, 6-7). Quincy Olivari added 18 points. Riley Abercrombie had 13 points.

