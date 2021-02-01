Auburn looks for home win vs Georgia

Georgia (10-6, 3-6) vs. Auburn (10-8, 4-5) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn looks for…

Georgia (10-6, 3-6) vs. Auburn (10-8, 4-5)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn looks for its fourth straight win over Georgia at Auburn Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Auburn was a 96-84 win on Dec. 29, 2016.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Auburn has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, JT Thor and Sharife Cooper have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 81.4 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 75.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sahvir Wheeler has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Wheeler has accounted for 20 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Auburn has an assist on 52 of 91 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Georgia has assists on 51 of 79 field goals (64.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.

