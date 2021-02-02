CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas beats cold-shooting Mississippi…

Arkansas beats cold-shooting Mississippi State 61-45

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds as Arkansas cruised to a 61-45 victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) ended its six-game losing streak against Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6).

Connor Vanover and Moses Moody scored 13 points apiece to lead the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis added 10 points and eight rebounds. Smith, a graduate transfer from Indiana, is 10 points shy of a career 1,000.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 10 points and five rebounds. D.J. Stewart Jr. had eight points and five steals. The Bulldogs finished 15-of-49 (31%) shooting with 26 turnovers. They missed 14 3-pointers (5 of 19) and eight free throws (10 of 18).

Mississippi State opened on a 16-3 run before Arkansas countered with a 25-6 stretch for a 28-22 halftime advantage. Derek Fountain’s 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to 42-37 with 9:36 remaining. Vanover answered with consecutive dunks and a 3-pointer as the Razorbacks pulled away.

Arkansas, which has won four of its last five games, hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State has lost four of five and plays at South Carolina on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up