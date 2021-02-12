Alabama St. looks for home win vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (6-2, 4-2) vs. Alabama State (3-8, 3-8) Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama…

Alabama A&M (6-2, 4-2) vs. Alabama State (3-8, 3-8)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks for its fifth straight win over Alabama A&M at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Alabama State was an 80-75 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama State’s Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Hornets scoring over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 63.1 points per game against SWAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Across eight appearances this season, Alabama A&M’s Jalen Johnson has shot 54.9 percent.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Alabama State is 0-5 when opposing teams score 68 or more points. Alabama A&M is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 68 points.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Alabama A&M has held opposing teams to 38.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 37.3 percent.

