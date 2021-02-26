CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Akwuba carries Louisiana-Lafayette over…

Akwuba carries Louisiana-Lafayette over UALR 66-61

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Theo Akwuba posted 13 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 66-61 on Friday night.

Ty Harper had 12 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (16-7, 10-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mylik Wilson added 11 points. Dou Gueye had nine rebounds.

Cedric Russell, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, was held to nine points (3 of 13).

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 18 points for the Trojans (10-14, 6-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Nikola Maric added 14 points. Marko Lukic had 11 points. Ruot Monyyong tied a career high with 19 rebounds plus 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-1 against the Trojans this season. In the most recent matchup, Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 78-76 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up