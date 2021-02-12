CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Akuchie lifts Youngstown State over Purdue Fort Wayne 84-70

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 7:59 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had a season-high 23 points plus 13 rebounds as Youngstown State got past Purdue Fort Wayne 84-70 on Friday.

Garrett Covington had 18 points for Youngstown State (12-10, 7-10 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Naz Bohannon added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 13 points.

Jarred Godfrey had 24 points for the Mastodons (6-12, 5-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Jalon Pipkins added 18 points and Deonte Billups had 10 points.

