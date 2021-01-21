CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Wood scores 17 to…

Wood scores 17 to lead Belmont past E. Illinois 79-66

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood had 17 points off the bench to carry Belmont to a 79-66 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night, the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

Luke Smith had 12 points for Belmont (15-1, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 10 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds and six assists.

Sammy Friday IV scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-9, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marvin Johnson added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Wallace had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up