Ware scores 36 to lift Morgan St. over Delaware St. 99-83

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 6:09 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had a career-high 36 points as Morgan State topped Delaware State 99-83 on Sunday.

Lagio Grantsaan had 17 points for Morgan State (8-4, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Troy Baxter added 17 points and three blocks. Malik Miller had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Morgan State scored 58 points in the first half, a season high for the home team, while the 49 second-half points for Delaware State were the best of the season for the visiting team.

Myles Carter had 19 points for the Hornets (0-10, 0-5), who have now lost 10 straight games to start the season. John Stansbury added 13 point in his first game after recovering from an injury. Dominik Fragala had 12 points.

