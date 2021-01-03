CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Walker, Strong carry Northeastern over Elon 66-58

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 2:45 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Tyson Walker and Jason Strong scored 17 points apiece and Northeastern defeated Elon 66-58 on Sunday for a weekend sweep.

Shaquille Walters added 15 points for the Huskies (3-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jahmyl Telfort had 10 points for Northeastern. Strong also had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-3, 0-2). Hunter Woods added 10 points and nine rebounds and Ikenna Ndugba had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Northeastern defeated Elon 75-52 on Saturday.

