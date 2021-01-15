Wagner seeks revenge on LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (4-1, 4-1) vs. Wagner (1-5, 1-4) Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island-Brooklyn (4-1, 4-1) vs. Wagner (1-5, 1-4)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner seeks revenge on Long Island-Brooklyn after dropping the first matchup in Staten Island. The teams last played on Jan. 14, when the Sharks outshot Wagner from the field 45.8 percent to 40.4 percent and made 11 more foul shots en route to the 77-66 victory.

STEPPING UP: Wagner’s Alex Morales has averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while DeLonnie Hunt has put up 7.3 points. For the Sharks, Ty Flowers has averaged 20.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and three steals while Eral Penn has put up 15 points, 9.4 rebounds and two steals.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Seahawks have scored 72.4 points per game and allowed 72.8 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the zero points scored and 78 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last five games. Morales has accounted for 35 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sharks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Seahawks. Wagner has 42 assists on 82 field goals (51.2 percent) over its previous three games while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 54 of 82 field goals (65.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Long Island-Brooklyn has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.5 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

