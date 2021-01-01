Virginia vs. Virginia Tech men’s basketball postponed due to coronavirus test

Saturday's rivalry matchup between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech is postponed following a positive coronavirus test within Virginia's staff.

UVA vs. Virginia Tech MBB postponed due to coronavirus test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Jan. 2 contest was set to be only the fifth time ever that the two programs were both ranked in the top 25 in their 106-year history. Two of the four contests came during their series two seasons ago when UVA won the national championship.

This is the second time that the Cavaliers have had COVID-19 issues within their program. During the middle of December, the program had to be paused for two weeks.

At this point in the season, this is the second ACC contest for UVA that had to be rescheduled because of the virus. Their Dec. 16 contest against Wake Forest was postponed initially because of the Demon Deacons’ pause. The game likely would not have been played anyway because of the Cavaliers’ shutdown.

So far, Virginia has only played one of their three scheduled conference games.

This is the first postponement that has affected the Hokies’ schedule.

Already the teams were scheduled to play again Jan. 30 in Blacksburg for a second time. Neither team has a natural break in the current schedules to fit a rescheduled game.