UVA women’s basketball cancels remainder of 2020-21 season due to COVID-19

UVA women’s basketball cancels rest of season due to COVID originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball will not finish out its 2020-21 season after being forced to either cancel or postpone seven of its games due to either injuries or coronavirus protocols, the athletic department announced Thursday.

“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it,” head coach Tina Thompson said in a statement.

“So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one. The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the number one priority. We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”

UVA hasn’t played a game since Dec. 13, when it fell to 0-5 (0-2 ACC) on the season with a 69-51 loss to Florida State. The team had been forced to miss six consecutive games since, most recently postponing its contest scheduled for Sunday against Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers follow Duke as the second women’s basketball program in the ACC to cancel its season. According to Bennett Conlin of the Daily Progress, guard Dylan Horton already opted out of completing the season while forwards Nycerra Minnis and Tihana Stojsavljevic were out for the year due to injury.

None of UVA’s other athletic programs are affected by the women’s basketball team’s decision.