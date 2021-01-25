CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
UCF looks to extend streak vs ECU

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 5:30 PM

East Carolina (7-4, 1-4) vs. Central Florida (3-6, 1-5)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. In its last nine wins against the Pirates, Central Florida has won by an average of 12 points. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2015, an 81-80 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida’s Brandon Mahan, Darin Green Jr. and Darius Perry have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.MIGHTY MAHAN: Mahan has connected on 42.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Florida is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: East Carolina is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Pirates are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida has averaged only 58.6 points per game over its last five games. The Knights have given up 69.2 points per game over that stretch.

