UC Santa Barbara beats CS Northridge 105-58

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 21 points as UC Santa Barbara rolled past Cal State Northridge 105-58 on Friday.

Josh Pierre-Louis had 14 points and five steals for UC Santa Barbara (9-3, 5-2 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Robinson Idehen added 14 points. Ajare Sanni had 13 points.

UC Santa Barbara is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Cal State Northridge totaled 30 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

TJ Starks scored a career-high 29 points for the Matadors (5-5, 1-2). Lance Coleman II added 11 points.

