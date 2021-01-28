CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 12:30 PM

Tulsa (8-6, 5-4) vs. East Carolina (7-5, 1-5)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. Tulsa has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Pirates. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 69-66 win.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 34.5 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Tulsa is 0-6 when it allows at least 69 points and 8-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

COLD SPELL: Tulsa has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has averaged only 60.8 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates are giving up 67.6 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

