CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Thompson scores 22 to…

Thompson scores 22 to lift Wyoming over Fresno State 78-74

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Thompson made seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday.

Marcus Williams had 13 points for Wyoming (7-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points and Jeremiah Oden had 11.

Deon Stroud had 19 points for the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3). Isaiah Hill added 17 points. Orlando Robinson had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up