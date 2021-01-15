INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
The Latest: SEC resets 3 postponed women’s basketball games

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 12:24 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Southeastern Conference on Friday rescheduled three women’s basketball games for Jan. 21. All had been postponed because of COVID-19.

Florida’s visit to Vanderbilt initially was scheduled for Dec. 31. The Georgia game at South Carolina had been set for Jan. 7. No. 14 Kentucky’s trip to Auburn was pushed back seven days.

Al three games will be televised by SEC Network.

