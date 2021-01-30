CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Taylor lifts Austin Peay over Tennessee State 71-56

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:47 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 71-56 on Saturday.

Jordyn Adams added 15 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay (9-6, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard and Carlos Paez each had 10 points.

Austin Peay dominated the first half and led 42-16 at halftime.

Ravel Moody and Mark Freeman each scored 16 points for the Tigers (3-12, 2-10). Amorey Womack had 12 points.

Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 68-59 on Dec. 30 and sweeps the season series.

