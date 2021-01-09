CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Sullivan leads Lamar past Houston Baptist 71-65

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:30 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Avery Sullivan had a career-high 25 points plus 12 rebounds as Lamar defeated Houston Baptist 71-65 on Saturday.

Sullivan hit 11 of 12 shots.

Quinlan Bennett had 10 points for Lamar (3-9, 1-2 Southland Conference). Anderson Kopp added 10 points. Kasen Harrison had six assists.

The Cardinals forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Pedro Castro had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Huskies (2-9, 1-2). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Hunter Janacek added 10 points and seven assists.

