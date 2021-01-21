Stevenson, Southern Miss visit UTSA

Southern Miss (7-6, 3-3) vs. UTSA (5-8, 1-5) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Southern Miss (7-6, 3-3) vs. UTSA (5-8, 1-5)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Stevenson and Southern Miss will take on Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA. The junior Stevenson is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Jackson, a senior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UTSA’s Jackson has averaged 17.4 points while Keaton Wallace has put up 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Stevenson has averaged 13 points and 7.2 rebounds while Tae Hardy has put up 10.5 points.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 80.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they put up against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 30.1 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UTSA is 0-8 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UTSA is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Roadrunners are 0-8 when opponents score more than 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Southern Miss defense has held opponents to just 62.1 points per game, the 25th-lowest in Division I. UTSA has allowed an average of 77.8 points through 13 games (ranked 265th, nationally).

