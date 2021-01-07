Stanford looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Washington State (8-1, 1-1) vs. Stanford (6-3, 2-1) Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State (8-1, 1-1) vs. Stanford (6-3, 2-1)

Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last eight wins against the Cougars, Stanford has won by an average of 20 points. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2015, an 89-88 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Bryce Wills have combined to account for 55 percent of Stanford’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Washington State, Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi and Andrej Jakimovski have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s total scoring.BRILLIANT BONTON: Bonton has connected on 24.1 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 64.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stanford is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least eight offensive rebounds. The Cardinal are 0-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinal have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Stanford has an assist on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three contests while Washington State has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Washington State has held opposing teams to 34.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Cougars have held opposing shooters to 32.9 percent.

