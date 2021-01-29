CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Stampley scores 23 to lift Troy over Appalachian State 71-62

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:42 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Troy topped Appalachian State 71-62 on Friday night.

Duke Miles had 17 points for Troy (7-9, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Khalyl Waters added 10 points.

Donovan Gregory had 15 points for the Mountaineers (12-6, 6-3). Michael Almonacy added 14 points, and James Lewis Jr. had nine rebounds.

The Trojans improve to 2-1 against the Mountaineers for the season. In the most recent matchup, Appalachian State defeated Troy 90-59 on Jan. 2.

