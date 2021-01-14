St. John’s looks for home win vs Marquette

Marquette (7-6, 3-4) vs. St. John’s (7-6, 2-5) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

Marquette (7-6, 3-4) vs. St. John’s (7-6, 2-5)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks for its fourth straight win over Marquette at Carnesecca Arena. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at St. John’s was a 78-73 win on Jan. 24, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors. Dawson Garcia, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DAWSON: Garcia has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Golden Eagles are 1-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Storm have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. St. John’s has 44 assists on 82 field goals (53.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Marquette has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic St. John’s offense has averaged 76 possessions per game this season, ranking the Red Storm 18th nationally. Marquette has not been as uptempo as the Red Storm and is averaging only 67.6 possessions per game (ranked 266th).

