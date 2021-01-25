St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs Richmond

Richmond (9-4, 3-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (1-12, 0-7) Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond (9-4, 3-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (1-12, 0-7)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Fordham Rams 73-69 on Feb. 29, 2020. Richmond fell short in an 84-78 game to La Salle in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Spiders points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have allowed only 82.3 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 87.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jordan Hall has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The freshman forward has 21 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.1 percent or less. The Spiders are 3-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Richmond has won its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 66 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among A10 teams.

