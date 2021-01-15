INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Sow carries UC Santa Barbara past UC San Diego 69-52

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 11:01 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow tallied 14 points and 14 rebounds to carry UC Santa Barbara to a 69-52 win over UC San Diego on Friday.

Devearl Ramsey had 15 points for UC Santa Barbara (7-3, 3-2 Big West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Robinson Idehen added 12 points. JaQuori McLaughlin had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Bryce Pope had 13 points for the Tritons (2-2, 0-2). Mikey Howell added 12 points. Gabe Hadley had six rebounds.

