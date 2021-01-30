CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Southern beats Alcorn State 76-59

Southern beats Alcorn State 76-59

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jayden Saddler scored 19 points as Southern topped Alcorn State 76-59 on Saturday. Samkelo Cele added 16 points for the Jaguars, while Ahsante Shivers chipped in 15.

Isaiah Rollins had 11 points for Southern (4-6, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Troymain Crosby had 21 points for the Braves (3-7, 3-2). Byron Joshua added 10 points. Oddyst Walker had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up