SLU looks to extend streak vs NW State

Northwestern State (2-14, 1-4) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-10, 2-4)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern State. In its last seven wins against the Demons, Southeastern Louisiana has won by an average of 13 points. Northwestern State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, an 85-71 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern State has relied heavily on its seniors. Trenton Massner, Jamaure Gregg, Jairus Roberson and Kendal Coleman have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Demons points over the team’s last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Demons have scored 76.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.6 per game they put up against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-10 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Demons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana has 35 assists on 65 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Northwestern State has assists on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the second-most free throws among all Southland teams. The Lions have averaged 24.6 free throws per game this season.

