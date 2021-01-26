CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Sears scores 21 to…

Sears scores 21 to lead Ohio past Western Michigan 81-58

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 11:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had a season-high 21 points as Ohio romped past Western Michigan 81-58 on Tuesday night.

Dwight Wilson III had 19 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (9-6, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). Lunden McDay and Ben Vander Plas added 11 points apiece. Jason Preston had six points and 10 rebounds.

Greg Lee had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (2-10, 1-6), who have now lost six consecutive games.

B. Artis White, the Broncos’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up